1/1
Deanna Veronica Viers
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Deanna Veronica Viers, 81, passed away August 5, 2020. She was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident, graduating from St. Vincent St. Mary High School. Deanna was a devoted Catholic attending both St. Eugene and St. Joseph Parishes. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and was a lifelong friend to many. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles F., she is survived by her sons, Charles K. (Karla) and Keith G. (Lynn); granddaughter, Sarah Marie, Christina Marie and grandson, Nicholas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the church. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved