) TOGETHER AGAIN CUYAHOGA FALLS -- Deanna Veronica Viers, 81, passed away August 5, 2020. She was a lifelong Cuyahoga Falls resident, graduating from St. Vincent St. Mary High School. Deanna was a devoted Catholic attending both St. Eugene and St. Joseph Parishes. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and was a lifelong friend to many. Preceded in death by her husband, Charles F., she is survived by her sons, Charles K. (Karla) and Keith G. (Lynn); granddaughter, Sarah Marie, Christina Marie and grandson, Nicholas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1761 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221. Interment will be at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the church. To send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
