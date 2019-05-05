Home

Schlup-Pucak Funeral Home
788 Kenmore Boulevard
Akron, OH 44314
(330) 745-3131
Debbie Bierlair

Debbie Bierlair Obituary
Debbie Oakes Nist Bierlair

Debbie, 65, of Akron passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 after a long illness.

Preceded in death by her parents, Blair and Deloris Oakes; sister, Suzette Oakes; brother, Bob Oakes; she is survived by her sister, Patricia Oakes; her sons, Michael, Daniel and Bryan; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held at a later date. Complete obituary can be viewed at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 5, 2019
