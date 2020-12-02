1/1
Debbie J. Lyle
1951 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" Jean Lyle, 69, passed away on November 28, 2020 at her home in Canal Fulton. The family will be holding a small, private funeral and Debbie will be laid to rest at Manchester Cemetery in New Franklin, Ohio. Debbie was born on September 27, 1951 in Akron to Peggy and the late Ralph Dicks. She graduated from Garfield High School before working at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company in their purchasing department for ten years. She married Bill Lyle on May 1, 1976 and together they raised three children in Jackson Township. She was a member of Greensburg United Methodist Church where she was actively involved in United Methodist Women and volunteered at Green Good Neighbors. Debbie was a devoted and loving mother and wife with a warm, welcoming smile. Her children remember her for being at every sporting event and majorette performance, and always knew she would be home to listen through good days and bad. She was an avid baker, and her kitchen always had some form of sweet treats, especially anything with chocolate. Debbie was incredibly kind and inviting, and it was impossible to be in a bad mood around her. She was quick with a joke, a hug or a brownie. Most importantly, Debbie will be remembered for her devotion to helping others and the happiness she brought to the world. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Dicks and brother, Jeffrey Dicks. She is survived by her husband, Bill of 44 years; three children, Matt, Jen and Mike (Kim) Lyle; her mother, Peggy Dicks; two sisters, Lori (Paul) Oravecz and Shirley (Paul) Eddleman and her brother, Gary Dicks; her sister-in-law, Barbara (Brian) Kelly. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or at http://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. in memory of Debbie. Condolences and memories can be shared with Debbie's family at the funeral home website. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bacher Funeral Home
3326 Manchester Road
Akron, OH 44319
(330) 644-0024
