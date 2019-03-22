Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Resources
More Obituaries for Debbie Nicholson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debbie Nicholson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Debbie Nicholson Obituary
Debbie

Nicholson

Debbie Nicholson, 66, of Silver Lake, passed away suddenly on Sunday March 10th, 2019.

Known as "Mimi" by her beloved grandchildren, Debbie was preceded in death by her siblings, Gary, Gregory, and Nanette, and her cherished dogs "Paquito" and "Daisy". Debbie is survived by her longtime partner, Richard; daughter, Nikki (Ray); son, Adam (Diana); sister, Karen; grandchildren, Connor, Sheena, Gabriel, Jocelyn, Raymie, and dogs "ChiChi" and "Pixie".

When Debbie wasn't spoiling her grandchildren or dogs, she was baking for loved ones and feeding the squirrels and deer she so adored. Debbie was one of a kind and will be missed by all those privileged to have known her.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 29th from 3:30 to 4:30 for family and friends at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Haven of Rest Ministries https://donate.havenofrest.org.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now