Debbie



Nicholson



Debbie Nicholson, 66, of Silver Lake, passed away suddenly on Sunday March 10th, 2019.



Known as "Mimi" by her beloved grandchildren, Debbie was preceded in death by her siblings, Gary, Gregory, and Nanette, and her cherished dogs "Paquito" and "Daisy". Debbie is survived by her longtime partner, Richard; daughter, Nikki (Ray); son, Adam (Diana); sister, Karen; grandchildren, Connor, Sheena, Gabriel, Jocelyn, Raymie, and dogs "ChiChi" and "Pixie".



When Debbie wasn't spoiling her grandchildren or dogs, she was baking for loved ones and feeding the squirrels and deer she so adored. Debbie was one of a kind and will be missed by all those privileged to have known her.



Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 29th from 3:30 to 4:30 for family and friends at Adams Mason Funeral Home, 791 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44305. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Haven of Rest Ministries https://donate.havenofrest.org. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary