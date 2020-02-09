|
|
Debby L. Kremer, 63, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Akron City Hospital. She was born in Tennessee. Debby was a case worker and retired from the Summit County Child Support Agency. She also retired from Fazio's after 20 years of service there. She adored her grandchildren and was the nicest person that you'd ever have met. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard W., Jr.; and mother, Wilma. Debby is survived by her sons, Shawn (Ashley) and Chris (Brittany); father and step-mother, Frank and Marty Parvin; sisters, Penny (Mike), June (Ron) and Lynn; brother, Frank (Marielle); grandchildren, Kaysen, Collins, Isaac, Peyton, Preston and KayleeAhna; and many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends. Funeral service will be held Wednesday, 6 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Rd., Uniontown, Ohio 44685 (at the roundabout at Steese and Massillon Rd., entrance off of Steese) where the family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will be private for the family. (City of Green Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 9, 2020