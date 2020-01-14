Home

Debera Lyn Wickiser, 55, passed away January 11, 2020. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church. Debera enjoyed gardening, tending to her honey bees, traveling, and caring for her weiner dog. She was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra McAninch. Debera is survived by her sister, Darlene Simons; brother, Carl McAninch; and her father; daughters, Loriann (PJ) Cover and Nicole (Craig) Brammer; grandchildren, James, Charlotte, Lynni, Jacob, and Annabelle; as well as many other family members and close friends. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church, (245 Portage Trail in Cuyahoga Falls), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to: The Summit County Beekeepers Association and/or the First United Methodist Church Music Department. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
