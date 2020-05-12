Debi (Brouse) Reed, "Little Bones", age 62, passed away on May 9, 2020. Born in Mogadore, she graduated in 1976 from Mogadore High School. Debi was a member of St. John/St. Paul Lutheran Church. Debi was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Margaret Brouse and her brother, Randy. She is survived by her husband of 30 years (the love of her life), Jeff; brother, Rick (Linda) and their children, Andy (Bev) and their children (who she adored), Lydia and Millie and Mike (Ashley); sisters-in-law, Sue Brouse, Lesa Reed and Dana Salem; and brother-in-law, William Reed (Kelly). Debi was devoted to family and friends with such a giving heart and became an important member to other families. She was known as one of "The Sisters" to the Early family and a second mom to Thomas Felber, Nicole (Felber) Clawson and her husband, Kyle and their children, Marley and Anna Clawson. She excelled in every activity or sport she participated in from an early age: majorette, ice skating, swimming/high diving, horseback riding, bowling, cheerleading, basketball, field hockey, powder-puff football and golfing. Debi was Treasurer of her Senior Class, voted Best Dressed (which continued for life), and was on the homecoming court. She was big fan of the Cleveland Indians, Buckeyes, Cavs, NASCAR and music, especially Bon Jovi. She enjoyed gardening and decorating her yard for each holiday season, and her backyard pool, but the beach was her favorite. Debi loved and spoiled her two miniature schnauzers. Her smile and laugh were contagious, and she was always the life of the party. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her. Private services will be held with interment at Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family in care of Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road, Akron, OH 44312. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com