Deborah A. Deakins
Deborah A. Deakins (nee Bird), 59, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A resident of Norton, Deborah was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1979. She was employed by TJMaxx for 28 years. Deborah was a member of Grace Church of Norton and took great pride in being a mother and raising four children on her own. She is survived by her children, Matthew, Daniel, Olivia and Kody; grandchildren, Lily, Marissa, Noah, Colton, Raelynn and Aiden; mother, Sherrie (Jim) Owens; sister, Barbara (Mark) Hamilton; stepsisters, Erin (Joe) Casenhiser, Colleen (Joe) Thorn and Jamie Kohler; best friend, Lisa (Jerry) Christian; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private service will take place for the family, with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with Deborah's final expenses.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
