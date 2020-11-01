) Deborah A. Deakins (nee Bird), 59, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A resident of Norton, Deborah was a graduate of Norton High School, Class of 1979. She was employed by TJMaxx for 28 years. Deborah was a member of Grace Church of Norton and took great pride in being a mother and raising four children on her own. She is survived by her children, Matthew, Daniel, Olivia and Kody; grandchildren, Lily, Marissa, Noah, Colton, Raelynn and Aiden; mother, Sherrie (Jim) Owens; sister, Barbara (Mark) Hamilton; stepsisters, Erin (Joe) Casenhiser, Colleen (Joe) Thorn and Jamie Kohler; best friend, Lisa (Jerry) Christian; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private service will take place for the family, with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with Deborah's final expenses.