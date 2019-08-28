|
Deborah A. Sherman Deborah A. Sherman, 60, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. She was a life resident of Barberton. Preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Sherman Sr.; Debbie is survived by her children, Roger (Shawna), Jeffrey Jr. (Taylor), Christin (David) and Crystal (Rickie); 13 grandchildren; one great-grand daughter; brother, Kenny; sister, Elaine and companion, Don. Debbie's family will receive friends on Thursday, August 29th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave, Barberton 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019