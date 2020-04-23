|
Deborah A. Toney, 71, gained her wings on April 18, 2020. Deborah was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Curtis and Lovelace Toney; sisters, Evelyn and Elsie and brother, Curtis; uncle, Norris Bryant. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy, sons, LaTaris (Belinda), Jearen (Penny) and Robert (KeKe); aunt, Ruth Bryant; brother, Joseph; sisters, Joyce, Joanne, Claudia and Connie; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Mom was the light in everyone's life, a great mother and role model and loving and proud grandmother and will truly be missed. Fly high Queen, fly high! Friends may call on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com at 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020