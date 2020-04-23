Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sommerville Funeral Services
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Toney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Aj. Toney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Aj. Toney Obituary
Deborah A. Toney, 71, gained her wings on April 18, 2020. Deborah was preceded in death by parents, Rev. Curtis and Lovelace Toney; sisters, Evelyn and Elsie and brother, Curtis; uncle, Norris Bryant. She leaves to cherish her memory and continue her legacy, sons, LaTaris (Belinda), Jearen (Penny) and Robert (KeKe); aunt, Ruth Bryant; brother, Joseph; sisters, Joyce, Joanne, Claudia and Connie; 10 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Mom was the light in everyone's life, a great mother and role model and loving and proud grandmother and will truly be missed. Fly high Queen, fly high! Friends may call on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd., Akron, OH 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people at a time will be allowed in for viewing. Private services will follow. Service will be live streamed at sommervillefuneralservice.com at 11:00 a.m. Private interment at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -