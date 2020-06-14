) Mosley Deborah Ann (Doyle) Mosley, age 57, passed on May 27 after her battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in Akron, she was a lifetime resident of the area. Deborah graduated from Green High School. Preceded in death by father, Dale A. Doyle. Deborah is survived by mother, Joann Doyle; son, Tyler McBee; daughter, Madeline (Taison) Van Heel; brothers, Scott (Mary) Doyle, Dale A Doyle Jr.; sister, Cindy (Rocky) Stephens; nieces, Chelsea, Stephanie, and Misty; husband, Sean Mosley and family. Cremation has taken place. The family would like to thank all the staff at Grace Hospice ,the staff at Pinnacle Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallmadge, Newcomer Funeral Home, Marty and Donna Ebie of Akron Burial Vault for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American cancer fund in Deborah's name.







