Deborah Ann (nee Hanna) Pace



Deborah Ann (nee Hanna) Pace passed away on March 1, 2019.



She graduated in 1977 from Garfield High School and worked at B.F. Goodrich where she met her husband Gary Pace. They relocated to Wilmington, N.C. in 1989 and ran two successful daycare centers. They traveled abroad and enjoyed camping in their RV by the ocean.



Deborah was preceded in death by her loving father and mother, Harold and Joann Hanna. She was also met at Heaven's gates by her great-nephew, Landon Austin. She is survived by her sister, Terrie (Ron) Smith; brother, Mark; her nieces, Joann (Joel) Edgar, Jenny (Ben) Austin, and Michelle (Tom) Considine and their children, Tyler, Jackson and Luka; her stepchildren, Jim (Kimberly) Pace and Kim (Alex) Mascioli.



Debbie loved spending time with her family above all. They will cherish the memories she made and will be forever missed. "And if the sun refused to shine, we will still be loving you."



A memorial service will be held at a later date.