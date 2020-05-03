Deborah Behrend passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the age of 57. She was born May 25th, 1962. She is survived by her mother, Carolyn Kelley and her father, Charles Kelley. Debbie was a loving mother to Desiree Davis (Teddy), Robert Davis (Kristie), and Rachelle Halchak (Jonathan). Cherished grandmother of Amiya, Marvin, Landon, Layna, Cora, and Declan. Dear sister of Roger LaBar (Michelle), Bernard LaBar, Joenita Scannell (Steve), Michael LaBar (Valerie), and Lisa Flocker (Dave). Remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Though Debbie's health was failing, she tried to stay positive and fought till the very end. Her mother was her biggest cheerleader, caregiver, supporter, and friend throughout it all. She is remembered for her love of life, her humor, and the love she had for her family. She was so proud of her three children, but her favorite title was MawMaw Deb. She just loved being around her grand kids and they brought her so much joy. Debbie grew up going to the Apostolic Church of Barberton where she grew love, faith and trust in God. She carried this through life and was a great comfort to her in the end. "There'll be no sorrows there And no more burdens to bear No more sickness and no more pain No more parting over there And forever I will be With the One who died for me What a day, glorious day that will be" A celebration of life will be held at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store