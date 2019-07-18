Deborah Cook (Debbie Lytle)



Deborah (Debbie Lytle) Cook, 60, went home to the Lord, her parents, Gordon and Geraldine Lytle as well to her amazing baby boy, Jason Cook. She passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Barberton Hospital.



She loved traveling around the world as a military wife with her loving husband and their three children. She worked for 20 years as a nurse and 22 years as Human Resource Manager at Kmart in Barberton.



Debbie loved going on vacation to the beach with her family, taking pictures and most of all spending time with her amazing grandkids.



Debbie is survived by her husband of 42 years, Lonnie C. Cook; children: Shannon (Katie) Cook, Kristi Cook and Thomas Cook; grandchildren: Leilani Henry, Tristen, Payton and Malachi Cook, Nolealani, Dallas and Pride Witherspoon; along with many other relatives and friends.



Debbie's funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 23rd at 11 a.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203 with Pastor Cecil Farmer officiating. Burial at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Her family will receive friends on Monday, July 22nd from 6 to 8 p.m. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019