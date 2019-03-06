Deborah D. Pritchard



Deborah D. Pritchard, 69, of Dresden, Ohio, died Monday morning, March 4, 2019 at Genesis Morrison House in Zanesville, Ohio.



Born June 11, 1949 in Coshocton, Ohio, she is the daughter of Elden Hudson of Zanesville, Ohio and the late Carole (Reamer) Hudson.



Deborah was a 1967 graduate of Bucyrus High School. She later received her Bachelor's Degree from Bowling Green State University and her Master's Degree from Akron University. Mrs. Pritchard retired in 2013 from Zanesville City Schools where she was a speech and language pathologist. She was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and was very active in all the church activities, including making the church bulletin boards in the church sanctuary and singing in the choir.



Surviving in addition to her father is her loving husband of 46 years, James R. Pritchard whom she married September 30, 1972; a daughter, Megan M. Snyder and her husband, Benjamin of Lima, Ohio; a son, James R. Pritchard, III and his wife, Tracy of Batavia, Ohio; one grandchild, Emma Pritchard; two brothers, Daniel (Michele) Hudson of Athens, Ohio and Drew (Caroline) Hudson of Dublin, Ohio; several nieces and nephews and her very special friend, Janet Baker of Frazeysburg. Also surviving are three brothers-in-law, John Pritchard of Barberton, Ohio, and Lawrence Pritchard of Uniontown, Ohio and George Pritchard of Akron, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Patricia Jones of Tallmadge, Ohio and Cathy Pritchard of Parma, Ohio. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by three brothers-in-law, Charles Pritchard, Frank Remis and Fred Jones and two sisters-in-law, Joan Pritchard and Ginny Pritchard.



Calling hours will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Dresden United Methodist Church, 1014 Main Street, with the Reverend Ricci Arthur officiating. Burial will be at Dresden Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Dresden United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 111, Dresden, Ohio.