|
|
Deborah "Ingy" Ingersoll began her next great adventure on January 21, 2020 surrounded by family and music, two of the most cherished things in her life. She was born in Akron on September 15, 1957 and began her music career at the age of 4. Ingy liked to tell the story of how her first piano teacher informed her grandmother that her fingers were too short to play. She would then add "I remember thinking when I heard that, what will I do now with my life...?" She worked for many years in different service-type jobs and taught music, but always had the time for her friends and helping others. Ingy was a full time professional musician and a local celebrity in Akron, Cleveland, and surrounding areas. Ingy's Piano Bar was one of her favorite places to play music and meet and make new friends. She also played accompaniment for Playhouse Square's Broadway Summer Camp, the Dazzle Awards, Akron's Gospel Meets Symphony, innumerable community and school musicals, regular Saturday pianist at Lanning's, and every Sunday at South Arlington United Methodist Church. Ingy was a bright light of love and openly accepted every single person she met. Whether you were a close friend or had met her one time, she showed true friendship, compassion and genuine interest (and her hugs were legendary). She is now rejoicing in Heaven with her mother, Martha Ingersoll. She is survived by her father, James Ingersoll Sr. (Sally); her son, Tadd (Amanda) Howatae; and grandchildren, Aiden, Isabella and Alexa. She also leaves behind her siblings, James Jr. (Janet), Lisa (Robert) Hasenyager and Steven (Jamie); nieces and nephews, Emily (Noah Shreve), Kathryn (Sierra) Hasenyager, Zachary Hasenyager, Mark Mazzagatti (Beth Jack), Jill Goldinger (Randy), and Christopher Mazzagatti, Sara and Jessica; and long-time friends, Michele Justice, Theresa Stith, Joyce Elliot, Carol Barlow and Kelli Pirman Ingersoll. She will also be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family deeply appreciates all of the extended family and the many friends who have come to Ingy's assistance during the past several months. Calling hours will be held at Family of Faith United Methodist Church, 800 E. Market St, Akron OH 44305 on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. The celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. with her friend, Pastor Ron Shultz officiating. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the or the Playhouse Square Education Fund. You can also tip your local musician, volunteer in your community, and give big hugs to everyone you love. May we all go forward with just a little bit of the love and light Ingy brought to everyone she met. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 24, 2020