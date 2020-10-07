Deborah K. Hazelett, 63, passed away September 30th, 2020. She was born 03/17/57 and cared for by Lola and Asa Barton. Deborah grew up in Virginia as a child, but spent her adult life in Akron, Ohio. Deborah received her GED from Project Grad in Akron as well as graduated from Herzing University with her associates in Medical Billing and Coding. She worked on and off taking care of the elderly. She loved to cook, go shopping, and spend time with her family. Deborah was preceded in death by the love of her life; Jimmy Hazelett and her granddaughter; Genevieve Faulkner. She is survived by her three daughters, Susie Green, Brandie (Antonio) Hazelett and Katy Hazelett; her grandchildren, Jacob Green, Madison Green, Margeaux Faulkner; her best friend, Denise Helmick. A memorial service will take place on 10/13/20 at 11 a.m. at Adams-Mason Funeral Home.







