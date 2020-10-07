1/1
Deborah K. Hazelett
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deborah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deborah K. Hazelett, 63, passed away September 30th, 2020. She was born 03/17/57 and cared for by Lola and Asa Barton. Deborah grew up in Virginia as a child, but spent her adult life in Akron, Ohio. Deborah received her GED from Project Grad in Akron as well as graduated from Herzing University with her associates in Medical Billing and Coding. She worked on and off taking care of the elderly. She loved to cook, go shopping, and spend time with her family. Deborah was preceded in death by the love of her life; Jimmy Hazelett and her granddaughter; Genevieve Faulkner. She is survived by her three daughters, Susie Green, Brandie (Antonio) Hazelett and Katy Hazelett; her grandchildren, Jacob Green, Madison Green, Margeaux Faulkner; her best friend, Denise Helmick. A memorial service will take place on 10/13/20 at 11 a.m. at Adams-Mason Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved