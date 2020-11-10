Holland Deborah L. Weaver Holland, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, answered God's call as he whispered, "Come with Me" in the early morning of November 7, 2020. Born July 11, 1953 in Akron, Ohio, she was one of three children born to Glenn Weaver and Doris Chapman Weaver. Preceding Deborah in death were her parents; sons, Michael and Barry Holland. No one had the gift of sharing her light or a more giving heart than Deborah did, always believing in the love surrounding her family, friends, and even strangers. Her deepest and most special love was for her family. She loved flowers, gardening, and was an awesome cook. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses. Through love and memories, Deborah lives on in the hearts of those who survive, husband, Gary Holland; daughters, Denise (Larry) Powers of Canal Fulton, Amanda (Daniel) Morrow of Stow; son, David Foltz of Green; eleven grandchildren; sister, Diana (Jim) Pryor of Canal Fulton; and brother, Mark (Linda) Weaver of Wooster. Family and friends will be welcome for visitation, Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with the service following at 7:00 p.m., Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave., NW, Uniontown. Pastor Steve Bucy will officiate. The family extends a very heartwarming thank you to Belden Village Heath Care and Crossroads Hospice for the care given to Deborah and for the support and kindness shared with the family during this delicate time. As it has always been the safety and health of the families we serve, our staff, and community during these extraordinary times, we ask that everyone please wear a face mask or covering and to maintain the social distancing. For those who are unable to attend the service, you may join Zoom group to watch the service virtually: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81318415992?pwd=VTQ2SDVFRTdDN05xVjNBeWtSajdqZz09&from=addon
. For confidentiality purposes, the family requests to please call Hecker-Patron Funeral Home for further details. To send your prayers, express condolences, and share memories, please visit our website at: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com