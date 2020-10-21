1/
Deborah L. Margroff
1962 - 2020
) Deborah L. Margroff, age 58, of Akron, passed away at her home on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Debby was born in Akron on September 6, 1962, the daughter of Leo and Joanne Hiltbrand Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her husband Ricky Margroff in 2017. Debby will be dearly missed by her sons Nick and Jake. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, October 24 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne St., Akron, OH 44312 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation an hour prior at the church. To leave a message for Debby's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
OCT
24
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church
1 entry
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
