Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Akronym Brewing 58 E. Market St. Akron , OH

Deborah M. Garofalo



Deborah M. Garofalo died peacefully at home on February 20th 2019 after a valiant battle with breast cancer. At her side were her husband Gary and her two children, Angela and Kevin.



Debbie was born in Donora, Pa., November 18, 1949, to the parents of Glenn and Margaret Pierce. After graduation from Donora High School in 1967, Debbie expressed her strong interest in helping children by earning a BA in Social Work from California State University in Pennsylvania and a MSSA from Mandel School of Social Work, Case Western Reserve University. The majority of her career, 25 years, was spent in child welfare in Akron, Ohio at Summit County Children's Services where she specialized in assessing childhood physical and sexual abuse. She was a social worker to the core. She truly embraced the opportunity to help others and gave fully to her clients. Later in her career, she continued to embrace her love of helping and took pride in mentoring new social workers beginning their careers. She left a legacy of training and supervising new social workers to child welfare. The profession was enriched by her practice.



After retirement, she and her husband moved to San Diego, Calf. to be near their family. The family was extended with the birth of and their beloved grandchildren, Olive and Samuel. In retirement, Debbie expressed the creative side of her personality by serving as a tour guide for the Gaslamp Museum. She often performed with the Gaslamp Players, portraying Madame Ida Bailey a notorious lady of the night. She took a special interest in the art of Japanese flower arranging (Ikebana). With the guidance of her beloved teacher Akiko Bourland she graced her home with many beautiful flower arrangements. She was an active member of the Ohara School of Ikebana and was always quick to volunteer to help the school to setup for the annual flower show at Balboa Park.



Whether in Akron or San Diego she loved music (Motown and the oldies), she was first on the dance floor (with or without a partner) and she loved good food. She spoke with pride about her husband's cooking and had parties just to bring others into her home and share Gary's cooking. Debbie fully enjoyed the latest trends, while also preserving the childhood hippy of her soul. From the latest clothing styles, to her many shoes and of course, her pink hair, Debbie was unique and had a style all her own.



Deborah Garofalo leaves behind a husband, Gasper (Gary); a son, Kevin (wife Beth); a daughter, Angela; two grandchildren, Olive and Samuel; and a brother, Glenn Pierce (wife Debbie) of Richmond Virginia.



A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 22nd from 2 to 5 p.m. at Akronym Brewing located at 58 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308.



Memorial donations may be made to Debbie's favorite charity, . The family requests no floral arrangements. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2019