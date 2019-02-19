Deborah M. "Debbie" Kuhns



Deborah "Debbie" M. Kuhns, 65, of Stow, passed away on February 18, 2019. Debbie was born in Akron, daughter of the late Paul I. Kuhns and Mary Agnes Kuhns. She was a graduate of Weaver School and Workshop going on to work for Weaver Industries until 2016, where she was a dedicated employee. Debbie loved music, was a Cleveland sports fan and had a great sense of humor.



In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by brother, Terrance McHugh. She will be dearly missed by her siblings, Sondra (Gary) Springer and John Kuhns; nieces and nephews, Michael McHugh, Terri Lyn (Terry) Hofmann, Daniel (Pam) McHugh, Shawn McHugh, Dawn (Jerald) Davis, Shannon (Mark) Barbernitz Courtney McHugh; Denise Pekar, Ron Lord, Tracy Springer; and her sister-in-law, Christine McHugh.



Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 21, 2018 at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221. The family will be having private services and Debbie will be laid to rest with her parents at Oakwood Cemetery, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials may be made to the Summit County MRDD, 2355 2nd St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.