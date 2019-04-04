|
Deborah Marie Brinley
(Simpson)
Deborah Marie Brinley, 72, passed away after a long illness April 1, 2019. She was born November 3, 1946 in Akron, the daughter of the late Charles Simpson and Gladys Iulaino. She graduated from Coventry High School and earned her certification as an STNA. Deborah will always be remembered as a caring person. She cared for her family, her patients and her pets, which she dearly loved. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Brinley and her son, Bryan Sampson. Deborah is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Michael) Johnson, and Mia Moore; sons Jay (Jamiee) Sampson and Eddie Sampson; brother, Vern (Beth) Simpson; as well as ten grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street). Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Ohio SPCA at northeastohiospca.org. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 4, 2019