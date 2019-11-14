|
) Deborah Marie Goson, "Debbie", age 66, of Suffield Twp., Ohio, passed away on November 12, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. She was born on July 21, 1953 in Akron, the daughter of the late Glen Burdell and Fleta (nee Dean) Edwards. Debbie was a 1972 graduate of East High School. She enjoyed gardening, she had a large vegetable garden, she loved to fish and cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Bill Goson; her son, Josh Springston; her stepson, Brandon (Danielle) Goson; her grandchildren, Mikayla Springston and Noah Goson; and her sister, Glenda (Thomas) Small; her husband's siblings, Ron, Dick and Jan, and the whole Goson family; and her nieces, Stacy (Rodney) Barnett and Amber Repp and several other nieces and nephews who mourn her loss. Other than her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Springston. Per Debbie's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Debbie's life. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019