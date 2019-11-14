Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Goson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Marie Goson


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Marie Goson Obituary
) Deborah Marie Goson, "Debbie", age 66, of Suffield Twp., Ohio, passed away on November 12, 2019 at Akron City Hospital. She was born on July 21, 1953 in Akron, the daughter of the late Glen Burdell and Fleta (nee Dean) Edwards. Debbie was a 1972 graduate of East High School. She enjoyed gardening, she had a large vegetable garden, she loved to fish and cook. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Bill Goson; her son, Josh Springston; her stepson, Brandon (Danielle) Goson; her grandchildren, Mikayla Springston and Noah Goson; and her sister, Glenda (Thomas) Small; her husband's siblings, Ron, Dick and Jan, and the whole Goson family; and her nieces, Stacy (Rodney) Barnett and Amber Repp and several other nieces and nephews who mourn her loss. Other than her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her son, Michael Springston. Per Debbie's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where Pastor Gary Smith will celebrate Debbie's life. Family and friends may visit from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Sunday. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now