Deborah Rae Vaughn
Deborah Rae Vaughn "Baby Girl" passed away February 13, 2019 at the age of 62. She was born on May 1st, 1956 in Barberton, Ohio and was baptized in the Obey River in Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Verlene Henderson.
She leaves behind her loving husband of 44 years, David; son, David Jr.; daughter, Mandy (Tim) Baker; grandchildren, Dylan, Kylee, and Amber; her father, Clifford Henderson; four sisters; three brothers; many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family & friends.
Cremation has taken place. The family will receive friends SATURDAY, February 23, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2019