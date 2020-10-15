1/1
Deborah Ruth Edith Harris
1951 - 2020
) Harris Deborah Ruth Edith (Harding) Harris passed away on October 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Fairmont, WV on November 19, 1951, a daughter of the late Marshall O'Brien Harding and Emma May (Wilson) Harding. Deborah is survived by her children, Duane Herman Marshall Harris and his wife, Jessica Cooper of Coventry, Ohio and Evelyn Jeanette Hashman and her husband, Robert of Akron, Ohio; grandchildren, Brandon and his wife, Brandy, Matthew, Josh and his wife, Willow, Robin, and Kyle; a great-grandchild, little Evelyn; brothers and sisters, Essie Hovatter (Jess) of Iowa, James (Jimmy) Harding of Arizona, Claude (Ike) Harding (Arlene) of Pennsylvania, and Russell Harding (Judy) of Virginia; her companion, Gary Biddle; numerous nieces and nephews including Sheila and Bernard Wix; the children of Charlie Carpenter who she raised, Mitch and Michelle. Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Dwayne Lee Harris; companions, Victor Trotto and Charlie Carpenter; brothers, Joseph, John, Philip, and William; and sisters, Roxanne, Mary Ellen, and Marcella. The family has entrusted arrangements to Ford Funeral Home, DeGarmo Chapel, Second St. and Jasper St., Rivesville, WV 26588. In accordance with Deborah's wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service at this time. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ford Funeral Home Degarmo Chapel
207 2Nd St
Rivesville, WV 26588
(304) 363-3130
