) Debra Ann Michalec (Berardi) passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13. She was born January 15, 1955 in Akron, OH to Albert and Annita Berardi. Debbie was a 1973 graduate of St. Vincent-St. Mary High School where she met the love of her life and future husband Steve. She then attended and graduated from the University of Akron and began teaching in the Akron Public School System. She took a break from teaching to give birth to and raise her two sons, Steve and Andy. Once they were both in school she returned to the classroom and later went back to school herself to obtain her Masters in Education while still raising her children and providing for her family. Debbie then became a Principal for APS until she retired in 2010. Debbie was not only a beautiful woman on the outside, but also a truly kind and loving soul who went out of her way to help anyone in need. Whether it was a student that needed extra attention, an elderly neighbor who needed love in the form of food, or a friend or acquaintance who just needed someone to talk to, she was there to help. Her love and passion for her husband and family was so strong that it was evident to anyone that spoke with her. She would do anything for her boys! Debbie was so loving and compassionate that she left a lasting impression on everyone that she met. She will be missed by so many people! Debbie loved to cook; whether it was a family recipe, something she found in a magazine and changed until she felt it was perfect, or her own creation; the dish never failed to impress. She loved being outside in the sun, and it was hard to get her to agree to a trip that didn't involve the beach. She was always up for a boat ride even if it meant bundling up to stay warm. Sunsets were special to Debbie which also often lead to putting on layers to stay warm so that she could see it. She truly appreciated the beautiful things in life and was always able to see beauty in things that others cannot. She was preceded in death by her son, Andy; parents, Albert and Annita Berardi; and brother, David Berardi. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Steve; her son, Steve and daughter-in-law Rachel; her brother, John (Cheryl) Berardi; canine daughter Lucy, and many other brothers and sisters in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Hennessy Funeral Home (corner of York and Main), 552 N. Main St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Vincent Catholic Church, 164 W. Market St., Akron. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to be made in Debbie's memory to Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Rd., Cleveland, OH 44128 or the , 5755 Granger Rd. Suite 905, Independence, OH 44131. The family would like to thank all of the doctors and nurses in the MICU and on the 5th floor at Akron General Medical Center for the loving care they provided to Debbie and her family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2019