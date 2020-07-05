) Debra F. Ingram, age 65, of Akron passed away after a long illness on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at The Colony Health Care Center in Tallmadge. She was born in Akron on May 7, 1955 to Mack and Edith White Franks. Debra will be dearly missed by her son, Kris (Hoa Ly) Ingram; mother Edith Franks; brother, Jim Franks; sisters, Judy Cornelius and Carol Sharp. Debra spent her childhood participating in 4-H, showing her horses and earning many ribbons and trophies. Per Debra's wishes, cremation will take place, and inurnment will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. To leave a message for Debra's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
.