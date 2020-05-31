Debra J. Bartels
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra J. Bartels, 62, of Canton, formerly of Clinton, IA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Clinton, IA on September 21, 1957 to the late Richard and Mary Ellen Roggendorf. Debbie was employed as an Insurance Agent and Customer Service Specialist with Homesite Insurance for 15 years. She was a member of the Clinton Nee-Hi's and Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. She enjoyed bingo, baking and reading. She was a NASCAR fan who loved Dale Earnhardt Jr. and anything Disney. Debbie was very loving, especially when it came to her children and grandchildren. She leaves her daughter, Jessica Marie Bartels and her daughter, Ava Marie Morris; son Jason Todd Bartels and his children, Talyn Vaughn Bartels, Madden John Bartels, Leighton Christine Bartels and Gannon Ky Bartels; son, Nathan Joshua Bartels; siblings, Rick (Sue) Roggendorf, Michael (Patti) Roggendorf, David Roggendorf, Lynn Cloutier, Mary Ann Eshelman and several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing will be enforced. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date in Iowa. Debbie will be laid to rest with her parents in Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche, IA. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved