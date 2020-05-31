Debra J. Bartels, 62, of Canton, formerly of Clinton, IA, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Clinton, IA on September 21, 1957 to the late Richard and Mary Ellen Roggendorf. Debbie was employed as an Insurance Agent and Customer Service Specialist with Homesite Insurance for 15 years. She was a member of the Clinton Nee-Hi's and Prince of Peace Parish in Clinton. She enjoyed bingo, baking and reading. She was a NASCAR fan who loved Dale Earnhardt Jr. and anything Disney. Debbie was very loving, especially when it came to her children and grandchildren. She leaves her daughter, Jessica Marie Bartels and her daughter, Ava Marie Morris; son Jason Todd Bartels and his children, Talyn Vaughn Bartels, Madden John Bartels, Leighton Christine Bartels and Gannon Ky Bartels; son, Nathan Joshua Bartels; siblings, Rick (Sue) Roggendorf, Michael (Patti) Roggendorf, David Roggendorf, Lynn Cloutier, Mary Ann Eshelman and several nieces and nephews. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 from 2 - 4 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW. Covid-19 restrictions on mass gatherings and social distancing will be enforced. A celebration of Debbie's life will be held at a later date in Iowa. Debbie will be laid to rest with her parents in Rose Hill Cemetery in Camanche, IA. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 31, 2020.