|
|
Debra Jean Herzik
Debra Jean Herzik (nee Legg), age 59, preceded in death by husband Tommy, and parents Ernest and Marie, passed away February 4th, after a long battle with cancer. She leaves three children, Daniel Whitacre (Stacy), Jeffrey Whitacre (Erica) and
Felicia Hormell (Joe); and grandchildren: Oliver,
Olivia, Addison, Dakota, Maddie, Bella, Richard and Zoey. Brother, Frank Legg and sisters, Rona Kovach (Larry), Hallie Janney (Dallas),
Ernestine Speharvick (Steven), Patti Knotts (Carl Boehme) and many nieces and nephews. Best friends Seena and Kayla.
Private services. Loved by many, and taken too soon!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2019