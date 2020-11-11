STOW -- Debra Lynn Drake, whose birthday was, (say it with us), November 7, 1962, passed from this life due to Alzheimer's Disease on November 9, 2020. After graduating from Weaver High School in 1983, she worked for Weaver Industries for 31 years until her retirement. She spent her winters in Florida and her summers with her family in Stow. Debra leaves behind her loving family, parents, Robert and Roberta Drake; sisters, Kim (David) Krajci and Diane (Dan) Francis, all of Stow, and her brother, Paul (Lisa) Drake of Nashville, TN, along with ten nieces and nephews, along with Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and the cast of Xanadu. Her family wishes to thank Danny Francis for his loving and continuous support for the past two years, and Crossroads Hospice for their gentle care of Debra. A private service was held at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. Interment took place at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hudson First Congregational Church Friends Class, 47 Aurora Street, Hudson, Ohio, 44236, in memory of Debra Drake. Condolences may be expressed at redmonfuneralhome.com
(REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)