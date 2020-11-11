1/1
Debra Lynn Drake
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STOW -- Debra Lynn Drake, whose birthday was, (say it with us), November 7, 1962, passed from this life due to Alzheimer's Disease on November 9, 2020. After graduating from Weaver High School in 1983, she worked for Weaver Industries for 31 years until her retirement. She spent her winters in Florida and her summers with her family in Stow. Debra leaves behind her loving family, parents, Robert and Roberta Drake; sisters, Kim (David) Krajci and Diane (Dan) Francis, all of Stow, and her brother, Paul (Lisa) Drake of Nashville, TN, along with ten nieces and nephews, along with Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and the cast of Xanadu. Her family wishes to thank Danny Francis for his loving and continuous support for the past two years, and Crossroads Hospice for their gentle care of Debra. A private service was held at Redmon Funeral Home in Stow. Interment took place at Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hudson First Congregational Church Friends Class, 47 Aurora Street, Hudson, Ohio, 44236, in memory of Debra Drake. Condolences may be expressed at redmonfuneralhome.com (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved