) Debra M. Hall (Holcomb), 69, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side October 9, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Cranberry, WV, moved to Green, OH at the age of 5 and was a 1969 Green High School graduate. Debra was a member of Temple Baptist Church and retired from Ganley Ford. More than anything, she loved to help others and would do anything for anyone. She always had a smile and touched the lives of so many, and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; father, Harold Holcomb; and mother, Sadie (Ray) Watson. She is survived by her step-mother, Audrey; children, Staci (Jim) Armstrong, David (Trish) Horner, Danny Horner, Chris, Daniel, Wayne, Tonya and Larry Jr.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Ed Holcomb; sister, Donna (Terry) Gill; step-sister, Carol Beard; stepbrothers, Tommy and Danny Beard. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685, with Pastor Glenn Rogers officiating. Calling hours will be at church for two hours prior to the service, from 5 to 7 p.m. Private burial at Hall Cemetery in Servia, WV at a later date. Due to the Covid pandemic, masks and proper social distancing will be required. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com