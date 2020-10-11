1/1
Debra M. Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) Debra M. Hall (Holcomb), 69, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side October 9, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. She was born in Cranberry, WV, moved to Green, OH at the age of 5 and was a 1969 Green High School graduate. Debra was a member of Temple Baptist Church and retired from Ganley Ford. More than anything, she loved to help others and would do anything for anyone. She always had a smile and touched the lives of so many, and will be deeply missed. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; father, Harold Holcomb; and mother, Sadie (Ray) Watson. She is survived by her step-mother, Audrey; children, Staci (Jim) Armstrong, David (Trish) Horner, Danny Horner, Chris, Daniel, Wayne, Tonya and Larry Jr.; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; brother, Ed Holcomb; sister, Donna (Terry) Gill; step-sister, Carol Beard; stepbrothers, Tommy and Danny Beard. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Temple Baptist Church, 1212 Greensburg Rd., Uniontown, OH 44685, with Pastor Glenn Rogers officiating. Calling hours will be at church for two hours prior to the service, from 5 to 7 p.m. Private burial at Hall Cemetery in Servia, WV at a later date. Due to the Covid pandemic, masks and proper social distancing will be required. Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting her Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved