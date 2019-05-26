Home

Clayton and McGirr Funeral Home
100 Elton-Adelphia Road
Freehold, NJ 07728
(732) 462-0101
Debra M. Harris

Debra M. Harris Obituary
Debra M. Harris

Debra M. Harris, 63, passed away unexpectantly on Friday May 17, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township, N.J.

Debra was born and raised in Akron, Ohio. She was a graduate of Buchtel High School and attended The Ohio State University. Debra lived in Millstone, New Jersey. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was a talented seamstress. Debra was a loving woman with an infectious smile, she loved God, family, life, and laughter.

Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L Harris Sr. and Billie M. Harris; sibling, Mark Timothy Harris.

She is survived by her children, Alexandria Kuchera (Dulanja Senarante), Virginia, Zane Kuchera, Boston, Mass.; siblings, Carol A. Harris, Kent, Ohio, Robert L Harris Jr.(Denise) and Dianne M. Williams, Akron, Ohio; uncle, Thomas Williams (Denise), Copley, Ohio; aunts, Peggy Bryant (Andrew), New Jersey, and Barbara Brown Albany, New York; special cousins, Andrew T Bryant (Zina Muratalieva) and Clifford Bryant, Millstone, N.J.; and she also leaves behind a host of relatives and friends.

All arrangements are under the direction of Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township, N.J.

Condolences may be sent to 1759 McTaggart Drive, Akron OH 44230.

For those who desire, donations may be made in Debra's name to , 1575 Corporate Woods Parkway, Suite 150, Uniontown, OH 44685.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019
