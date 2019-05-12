Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Debra Richards, 63, went home to be with the Lord on May 10, 2019.

She was born and raised in Akron, and enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. Debra was employed by the Summit County Prosecutor's Office for over 20 years. She attended the First Church of God in Tallmadge.

Debra is survived by her loving husband, Vern of 44 years; children, Brett Richards and Erica (Tony) Moyers; grandchildren, Travis, Trenton and Tripp; parents, Ken Fitzhugh, Wanda Fitzhugh and friend Charles Boerner; and sisters-in-law, JoAnn (Frank) Wilson and Jan Richards.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral service Wednesday, May 15 at 12 p.m. with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron to follow.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019
