Debra L. Zebrowsky nÃ©e Prentiss Debra L. Zebrowsky nÃ©e Prentiss, 61, died August 12, 2019 after a brave year-long battle with cancer. Born in Copley, Ohio, Debbie graduated from Copley High School in 1976. She moved to Florida at the age of 22, where she has since lived, and worked alongside her husband at their family business. Preceded in death by her father, James Prentiss and stepfather, Roger Hastings, she is survived and deeply missed by her family in Florida: husband, Jerry; daughter, Destiny; stepdaughter, Kenna (Robert) Wright; stepson Jeremiah Zebrowsky; grandchildren, nieces and nephews, in-laws and extended family. Debbie will also be forever loved and missed by her family in Ohio: mother Jean Hastings; brother Jim (Tamara) Prentiss; nieces, Mekenzie and Grace Prentiss; uncle, Bob (Kathy) Kocsis; stepbrother, John (Nancy) Hastings; cousins and extended family. A celebration of life will be held in Florida on October 26.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 21, 2019