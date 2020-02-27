Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, Inc.
339 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debrah Crites
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debrah A. Crites


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debrah A. Crites Obituary
Debrah A. Crites (Kendall), 61, passed away February 19, 2020. Born in Grantsville, West Virginia, she lived most of her life in Akron. Debrah had worked at Thermo-Rite for 20 years. She enjoyed going to the beach, camping, flowers and watching football. She was preceded in death by her father, Cleston Kendall; her son, Joseph Root; brother, Ronald Kendall; in-laws, Jeannine and Bruce Crites. Debrah is survived by her husband, Jeff Crites; son, Brian (Jodi) Root of Akron; mother, Mae Hampton; sister, Wanda Kendall of Wadsworth; brother, Kenneth Kendall of Akron; sister-in-law, Teri Sutton of Coventry; grandchildren, Wade, Trevor, Tyler, Elizabeth; great grandchild, Lilliana; special friend, Erin Melzer; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00 until 12:00 Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debrah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -