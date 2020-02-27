|
|
Debrah A. Crites (Kendall), 61, passed away February 19, 2020. Born in Grantsville, West Virginia, she lived most of her life in Akron. Debrah had worked at Thermo-Rite for 20 years. She enjoyed going to the beach, camping, flowers and watching football. She was preceded in death by her father, Cleston Kendall; her son, Joseph Root; brother, Ronald Kendall; in-laws, Jeannine and Bruce Crites. Debrah is survived by her husband, Jeff Crites; son, Brian (Jodi) Root of Akron; mother, Mae Hampton; sister, Wanda Kendall of Wadsworth; brother, Kenneth Kendall of Akron; sister-in-law, Teri Sutton of Coventry; grandchildren, Wade, Trevor, Tyler, Elizabeth; great grandchild, Lilliana; special friend, Erin Melzer; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 10:00 until 12:00 Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 27, 2020