TOGETHER AGAIN Dee Barnhart, age 82, passed away June 1, 2020. She was kind and caring to everyone she came across. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald; Dee is survived by her daughters, Tina, Cindi, and Jonna (Steve); grandchildren, Mikel, Tyler, and Destini; and great-grandson, Christian. Funeral Services will be held, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton, with Pastor Rich Myers officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.