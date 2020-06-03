Dee Barnhart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TOGETHER AGAIN Dee Barnhart, age 82, passed away June 1, 2020. She was kind and caring to everyone she came across. Preceded in death by her husband, Donald; Dee is survived by her daughters, Tina, Cindi, and Jonna (Steve); grandchildren, Mikel, Tyler, and Destini; and great-grandson, Christian. Funeral Services will be held, Friday, June 5, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Cox- McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Avenue, Barberton, with Pastor Rich Myers officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Cemetery, Akron.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cox Funeral Home - Barberton
222 Norton Avenue
Barberton, OH 44203
330-745-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved