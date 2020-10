Dee'Arius L.Reese Dee'Arius L. Reese, 20, passed away on October 22, 2020. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306 at 12:00 p.m. where family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Eulogizing, Pastor Hubert Carpenter. Condolences for the family may be sent to 654 Day St., Akron, Ohio 44305. Masks will be required to attend services.