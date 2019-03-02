Home

Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
330-535-7141
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Eckard-Baldwin Funeral Home & Chapel
760 E. Market St.
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Delbert Scott


Delbert Scott

Delbert Scott, 92, passed away February 28, 2019. He was born in Altizer, W. Va., moved to Akron after graduating from high school and was a proud Army veteran of World War II.

Delbert retired from Goodyear with 46 years of service and was a member of Millheim Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca, he is survived by his daughters, Judy Schneider (Dave Bidwell) and Elizabeth (Larry) Bonchek; grandchildren, Kelly (John) Goch, Michael (Donita) Mehling and Marc (Heather) Mehling; five great-grandchildren; and nephew, Bob (Linda) Nichols.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Monday, March 4 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kim Lawrence officiating. Interment with military honors at Hillside Memorial Park.

Please share your thoughts and condolences by visiting his Tribute Wall at www.eckardbaldwin.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019
