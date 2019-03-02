|
|
Delbert Scott
Delbert Scott, 92, passed away February 28, 2019. He was born in Altizer, W. Va., moved to Akron after graduating from high school and was a proud Army veteran of World War II.
Delbert retired from Goodyear with 46 years of service and was a member of Millheim Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca, he is survived by his daughters, Judy Schneider (Dave Bidwell) and Elizabeth (Larry) Bonchek; grandchildren, Kelly (John) Goch, Michael (Donita) Mehling and Marc (Heather) Mehling; five great-grandchildren; and nephew, Bob (Linda) Nichols.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Eckard Baldwin Funeral Home and Chapel, 760 E. Market St. The funeral service will be at the funeral home on Monday, March 4 at 1 p.m. with Rev. Kim Lawrence officiating. Interment with military honors at Hillside Memorial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019