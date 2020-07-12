1/2
Delevan Ludwig
1942 - 2020
STOW - Delevan "Louie" Ludwig, 77, of Stow, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from complications due to a sudden stroke. Del was born in Cleveland, Ohio on September 4, 1942 and resided in Bainbridge, Ohio for 20 years before moving to Stow in 1995. Del was employed at Interstate Lift Trucks, Inc. and Ohio Lift Truck, Inc. in sales before retiring. He was a member of Holy Family Parish and enjoyed bird watching and cheering on all Cleveland sports teams especially the Tribe. Del was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by parents, Richard and Alma Ludwig; sister, Arlene Ford; brothers, Leonard and Richard Ludwig. He is survived by his adoring wife of 54 years, Darlene Ludwig; daughter, Kristin (Thomas) Rodeno; son Mark (Amy Bittner-Ludwig) Ludwig; granddaughters, Katharine, Alison and Kealey. A private service honoring his life will be held at Holy Family Parish. For information on when and where to watch the livestream of the funeral as well as post condolences and give memorials, in lieu of flowers, please visit www.redmonfuneralhome.com. (REDMON, STOW 330-688-6631)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
