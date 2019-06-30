Delia Rae



(Dibble) Hopper



Delia Rae (Dibble) Hopper, age 77, of Akron, Ohio, died peacefully on March 27, 2019.



She was born on December 18, 1941, 11 days after Pearl Harbor, to the late Mary Katherine Dibble and Thomas Charles Dibble, Sr. She was also predeceased by her sister, Mary Mooney Worthington; her brother, Bruce Dibble; nephew, Michael Mooney. She is survived by daughters, Tracey Hopper of Charlottesville, Va., and Diane Hopper of Charlotte, NC; and two nieces who were like daughters to her and who tenderly cared for her until her death, Kathy Mooney Sidaway of Akron, Ohio, and Mary Mooney Wagner of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Delia is also survived by two brothers, David Dibble of Florida, Dale Dibble of Oregon.



Delia was a licensed radiologic technician (graduation from Akron General Hospital School of X-Ray Technology), who left her career to become a full-time homemaker and mother. In her younger years, she loved to dance, especially "the Charleston". She was a talented seamstress, who made beautiful clothes for her children. She was a Girl Scout leader for her daughters' troop for several years. She enjoyed gardening and canning and loved to read.



Thank you to Harbor Light Hospice who was with Delia through her final breath. Donations to Harbor Light Hospice, 677 H Alpha Drive, Highland Hts., Ohio 44143, in Delia's honor would be appreciated. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5th, at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 2580 Romig Road, Akron.