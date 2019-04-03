Delmar E. Brown



Delmar E. Brown, age 75, passed away surrounded by his wife and loving children on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida, but resided in Akron, Ohio for all of his life.



Delmar retired at 55 from the Ford Motor Company Walton Hills. He belonged to Copley Lions Eye Care Program, Firestone Prime Timers, Kenmore Orioles.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Stella Mae Brown; previous wives, Gloria Brown Jackson, Patricia Brown and son, Michael Burns. Delmar is survived by his wife, Michelle Brown; children, Wendy and Mark Michl, Cindy and Mike Frazier; Candy and Tom Hagenbaugh, Cheryl Burns, Debra Burns, Bernie and Cathy Burns; 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren (two on the way); his siblings, Reggie, Dee, Pat, Glenda, Linda Lou, Sue; nieces, nephews, cousins, tons of friends plus two previous dogs "Bo" and Bruno.



He enjoyed motorcycle riding, '57 Chevy Handy Man, Car Shows, Racing, Camping, Karaoke singing to Johnny Cash/Willie Nelson. He touched the lives of "many" people in his life time. He will be missed, but not forgotten. DADDY, RIDE FREE LIVING THE DREAM...



Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held on April 7, 2019 at Wintergreen Ledges Church of God, 1889 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron, Ohio 44320. Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m.; service will be held after. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary