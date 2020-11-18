Delmar (Del) G. Nida, born February 5, 1940 in Athens, Ohio, passed away November 14, 2020 in Tallmadge, Ohio. Preceded in death by his parents, William H. Nida and Vada (Carsey) Nida and his brother, Larry Nida, he is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda; son, Brian and daughter-in-law, Shannon; and his two granddaughters, Kristin Nida and Jessica Nida. Also survived by brother, Charles (Mary) Nida; sisters-in-law, Gail Nida, Peggy Nicols, Dotti Jannie, Jude Barton, and Xiao Critchfield; and brothers-in-law, Lewis, Mark, Phillip Critchfield and Greg Barton; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. Del attended Spicer Elementary through the eighth grade, then attended Central High School where he graduated in 1958. He worked at the Chrysler Stamping Plant in Twinsburg and the Portage Country Club as a groundskeeper. He entered the military and served in the Army from 1963 to 1965. After his discharge he hired into the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He worked in many departments and eventually retired from the Tech Center in 2001 after 36 years of service. Del was fond of children and loved watching his granddaughters play sports. He also had a love for dogs and enjoyed teaching his own dogs lots of tricks. He was a diehard Browns fan and had a friendly rivalry with his son who is a Steelers fan. He had a great sense of humor and loved making people laugh with his jokes and stories. Del loved going fishing at Rice Lake in Canada with his friends and family. He spent many weeks there over the years. He was an avid golfer since he was a teenager right up until the end of this summer. He started out as a "Spouse of a Birder" but in a few years became very interested in it. He like to travel with his wife and they took many bird watching trips together. He also enjoyed bowling, playing on several leagues over the years. Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. at NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Funeral services on Friday will be private. Del will be laid to rest at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Haven of Rest Ministries or the charity of one's choice
