Dolores "Dee" A. Drumm (Harlin) Dolores "Dee" Aline (Harlin) Drumm, age 86, of Akron passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Akron, June 19, 1934, the daughter of Carsey and Loretta Morris Harlin. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; her parents; sisters, Betty Ann McAnalley and Sylvia Evans; and brother, Sid Harlin. She will be dearly missed by her brother, Jimmy Harlin and sister Jeanne Jessmer; sons Ron (Kathleen) and Don; daughters Karen (Jerry) McDonald and Carole (Joanne) Drumm; and 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; and numerous loving relatives and friends. She worked 45 plus years as a waitress in the Akron area. Her claim to fame was working at the Mayflower Hotel until it closed, then moving over to the Akron Tower Motor Inn until it closed and then to the Pewter Mug which meant she knew practically everyone who worked in downtown Akron and ate at those restaurants. She also worked at many military retirement clubs until she retired from the waitressing world. She was a life-time member of the South Akron Orioles Ladies Auxiliary. Dolores loved her family and everyone she met. She was hard working, excellent cook, picnic planner for a very large family, enjoyed Bingo with her sisters, avid Indian's fan, soap operas, board games, and any activity that included family and friends. Special thanks to Dee, Kathy, and Twilla from Interim Health; and her grandson and granddaughter, Jeremy and Julie McDonald. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Akron Orioles Ladies Auxiliary, 2166 Manchester Road, Akron, 44314. Casual dress is acceptable for visitation and funeral remembrance. Her son, Ron Drumm, will be officiating at the funeral. Visitation will take place at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305 on Thursday June 25, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Funeral service will take place the next day at the funeral the funeral home at 11 a.m. She will be laid to rest at Hillside Memorial Park.