|
|
Delores A.
Glancy
(Longfellow)
Delores A. Glancy, age 82, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 9, 2019 at Barberton Manor Care.
She was born on April 8, 1937 in Barberton, the daughter of the late Clarence and Irene (nee Snyder) Longfellow.
Delores was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Robert "Bob" J. (Theresa) Holt and Christina (Kelly) Bennett; her granddaughter, Alyssa Holt; and sister, Patty (Dennis) Weston.
Other than her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald E. Holt, and her second husband, Michael Glancy; and her two brothers, Gerald and William Longfellow.
Memorial calling hours will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. To leave a special for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019