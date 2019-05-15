Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Thursday, May 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Glancy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores A. Glancy


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delores A. Glancy Obituary
Delores A.

Glancy

(Longfellow)

Delores A. Glancy, age 82, of Akron, Ohio, died on May 9, 2019 at Barberton Manor Care.

She was born on April 8, 1937 in Barberton, the daughter of the late Clarence and Irene (nee Snyder) Longfellow.

Delores was a homemaker and she enjoyed gardening. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Robert "Bob" J. (Theresa) Holt and Christina (Kelly) Bennett; her granddaughter, Alyssa Holt; and sister, Patty (Dennis) Weston.

Other than her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald E. Holt, and her second husband, Michael Glancy; and her two brothers, Gerald and William Longfellow.

Memorial calling hours will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. To leave a special for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now