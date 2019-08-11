|
Delores "Dee" Benner (D'Avello) Delores "Dee" Benner, Nee-D'Avello passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on August 5, 2019. Born in Akron to Faust and Donna D'Avello, and later was raised in Cuyahoga Falls where she graduated in 1961. Married to William Benner, Jr. in Ravenswood West Virgina in 1966 and later divorced in 1979. Delores made 2 great friends, Barbara Gahring (Osburn) and Shirleen Ramsey (Osburn) while working many years at Little Tykes. She was "adopted" into the Osburn Family in 1984. Delores was an avid bowler and really knew how to have a great time. She retired from Little Tykes in 2004 leaving behind many great friends. Delores was well known in her neighborhood and spoke lovingly of Rex Brickley and his children, neighbor Deva and her beautiful daughter and very tall son. Preceded in death Faust and Donna D'Avello (Parents); Felix and Lucy D'Avello (Aunt/ Uncle); dear friends, Barbara Gahring and Alma Marko. Delores leaves behind adopted family, Robert Henline, Edwin Casenhiser Jr, Kimberly and Gary Osburn, Shirleen Ramsey, David and Deborah Marko, Rocky and Kim Gahring, Michelle and Jeff King, many more friends and neighbors. Family, friends and neighbors may pay their respects on Friday August 16, 2019 from 10-11am and may join in services immediately following at Cirirello and Carr Funeral Home, 810 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls 44221.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019