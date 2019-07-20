Delores Colbert



Then and Now



Mother Delores Colbert, 89, earned her heavenly wings and flew to join her Savior in Heaven on July 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



She was born in Akron, OH to the union of Herman Sr. and Annie Colbert on October 28, 1929. She attended Akron Public Schools graduating from South High School, class of 1947. She gave her life to Christ at an early age joining First Apostolic Faith, later uniting with Zion Apostolic Church. She later transferred her membership to Higher Ground Worship Center where she was a Mother of the Church under the leadership of Rev. Dr. William N. Bridges III. She worked many jobs throughout her life eventually working 20 plus years at Western Reserve Hospital in Northfield where she retired. She also volunteered at Zion Apostolic Pre-School Headstart and then later the Foster Grandparent Program through the Community Action Council until her health declined.



Preceded in death by her parents, Herman Sr. and Annie Colbert, four brothers, Herman Jr., Artell, Clyde and Elroy Colbert and one sister who passed in infancy; two children, Linda Colbert-Oden and Robert G. Colbert; grandchildren, Arnell "Lamont" and Thomas B. Oden, Jr. and great-granddaughter, Daleresha Colbert; to cherish her memory, she leaves children, D. Louise Colbert-Bingham (Kevin), Joann Colbert, and Arvilla Colbert-Jones; brother, Charles Murchison "Uncle Chillie"; special daughter-in-law, Ms. Binkie Pitts Colbert; special nieces and nephews, 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Special Thanks to Summa Hospice Staff, Dr. Benson Bonyo, Sharon Denise and DeShawn Fraser, caregivers.



Homegoing service will be held Monday, 12 p.m. July 22, 2019 at Higher Ground Worship Center, 380 Wooster Road North, Barberton, OH 44203, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Dr. William N. Bridges III, officiating. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 285 Channelwood Cir. #605, Akron, OH 44307. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 20, 2019