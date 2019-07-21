Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Colbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Colbert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Colbert Obituary
Delores Colbert

Then and Now

Mother Delores Colbert, 89, earned her heavenly wings and flew to join her Savior in Heaven on July 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Homegoing service will be held Monday, 12 p.m. July 22, 2019 at Higher Ground Worship Center, 380 Wooster Road North, Barberton, OH 44203, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Dr. William N. Bridges III, officiating. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 285 Channelwood Cir. #605, Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.