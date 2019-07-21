|
|
Delores Colbert
Then and Now
Mother Delores Colbert, 89, earned her heavenly wings and flew to join her Savior in Heaven on July 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Homegoing service will be held Monday, 12 p.m. July 22, 2019 at Higher Ground Worship Center, 380 Wooster Road North, Barberton, OH 44203, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until time of service, Dr. William N. Bridges III, officiating. Interment, Lakewood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 285 Channelwood Cir. #605, Akron, OH 44307.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 21, 2019