Delores Dee Lewis
Delores Dee Lewis, age 82, passed away on August 17, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Delores lived in Mogadore for 55 years and was a member of New Horizons Church in Akron. She loved cooking, puzzles and traveling. Dee Dee never had much time outside of her home while being mother to ten children, 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and son Jeff. Delores is survived by her children, Keith (Lisa) Treen, Linda (Mike) Cradlebaugh, Carol (Don) Bunner, Ronald Lewis Jr., Sue (Mike) Lutz, Lydia Lewis, Sherry (Tam) Taylor, Tracy Lewis and Tammy (Brian Auletta) Lewis; 14 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; brothers, Victor (Fran) DeSure and Paul DeSure; brothers-in-law, John Lewis and Ralph Wahl; and special cousin and best friend, Barbara Broida. Family and friends will be received Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260 Funeral Service will be Friday 12 noon with Pastor Jim Bane officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore. Should friends desire, donations may be made to New Horizons Church, 290 Darrow Rd., Akron, OH 44305.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
1 entry
August 19, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
