Delores Fay "Chuckie" Scheu
Delores Fay "Chuckie" Scheu, age 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 31, 2019.
She will be missed by all she touched with her kindness, giving, cooking and caring. She will never be forgotten, always in our hearts. Her family and friends will miss her deeply.
She is survived by her loving husband, Harry H. Scheu; daughter, Crystal (Salvatore) Ferrise; son, Gary; grandchildren, Mary, Ross, and Joshua.
Preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Burch; sister, Ruth Burch; and brother, Gilbert "Gab" Burch.
A short viewing will be held on THURSDAY, August 8, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel located at 85 North Miller Rd., Akron, OH 44333 (330-867-4141). She will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio with a short service beginning at 1:15 p.m. on the same day. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019