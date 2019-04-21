Home

Delores Joan Cyphers, age 81, passed away on April 19, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio and was a member of Barberton Apostolic Church.

Preceded in death by husband, Ray Cyphers; parents, Katheryn and Frank Sasz and brother, Jimmy.

Survived by son, David Cyphers; daughters, Kathy (Ty) Kinney and Gayla (Dave) Lehner; sisters, Barb Finegan, Marilyn (John) Bressler, Kathy (Greg) Underwood, and Frank (Dottie) Sasz; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral service will be Monday, April 22, 2019 at 7 p.m. at Barberton Apostolic Church, 1717 Turkeyfoot Lake Rd., Barberton, OH 44203 with Pastor Paul Pamer officiating. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will take place at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
